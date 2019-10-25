71°
Latest Weather Blog
Mayor to reveal priority list for MovEBR road projects next week
BATON ROUGE - Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome will soon announce which projects her office plans to address first as part of a parish-wide roadwork initiative.
On Wednesday, the mayor's office will officially unveil which projects will benefit first from the half-cent sales tax that was approved by voters last year.
Slated to run for 30 years and generate about $40 million a year, the program was said to include roughly 70 projects across the parish.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Video of fight at Scotlandville High football game
-
Weather Conditions
-
Greater BR State Fair cautiously remaining open despite weather
-
Department of Health prepare for more vaccinations after flu spike in Louisiana
-
Former OLOL Foundation's chief fundraiser sentenced to 33 months in federal prison