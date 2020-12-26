Mayor testifies in day 3 of fired police chief's appeals hearing

DENHAM SPRINGS - An appeals hearing for the fired Denham Springs Police Chief recessed Tuesday night, again without a decision about Scott Jones' fate.

Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry was among those questioned Tuesday evening. It was the third night of the hearing which began last Tuesday and Wednesday before recessing for the Memorial Day Weekend.

Scott Jones and Captain Steve Kistler were fired in April at a special council meeting. The pair were accused of mishandling a domestic violence case involving Denham Springs Councilman Chris Davis. Davis and his wife have since called the situation an accident and a misunderstanding.

Documents obtained by The Investigative Unit show the next day, Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry told the chief to execute Davis' warrant to the letter of the law, which meant an arrest. But two days after that, Jones issued Davis a misdemeanor summons. In February Jones and Kistler were placed on leave, then fired in April.

Kistler, who isn't appealing his firing, is expected to be questioned when the hearing resumes Wednesday evening.