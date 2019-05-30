Mayor tells AT&T to halt construction of new cell towers around Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome has asked AT&T to halt construction of its new cell towers over concerns voiced by Baton Rouge residents.

In a news release Thursday, the mayor said she's requested the communications company suspend efforts to build its new, advanced cell towers.

The towers were the focus of a 2 On Your Side report after several cropped up unannounced in the Shenandoah neighborhood. Residents shared concerns that they may pose health risks or lower their property values.

AT&T says the small cells are necessary to meet consumer needs and lay the foundation for the 5G future.

The company has said it has no plans for more towers at additional residential locations at this time. The mayor's office says the company has so far complied with the site approval process and is working with property owners who've reached out with concerns.

The mayor says AT&T could resume its "deployment efforts" once it answers additional questions from the community.

A meeting discussing the towers is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at the Jones Creek Library.