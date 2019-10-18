70°
Mayor Sharon Weston Broome teases road work announcement

3 hours 51 minutes 24 seconds ago Friday, October 18 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome

BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome updated her Twitter account on Friday morning with a post regarding upcoming road work projects in East Baton Rouge Parish. 

As the Mayor's MoveBR initiative pushes on in its attempt to improve the capital city's infrastructure, the question everyone's asking is which aspect of the plan will be addressed next.

The answer appears to be coming soon. 

Incidentally, the tease regarding Mayor Weston-Broome's announcement comes on the same day the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) releases it's national Urban Mobility report for 2019, ranking Baton Rouge as the third-worst in the country for mid-sized cities on the impact traffic congestion has on commuters, pointing to long-overdue transportation infrastructure improvements. 

WBRZ's orignial report on the Mayor's MoveBR initiative is here

