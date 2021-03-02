46°
Mayor says New Orleans will stay in Phase 2

2 hours 8 minutes 37 seconds ago Tuesday, March 02 2021 Mar 2, 2021 March 02, 2021 6:11 PM March 02, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Rachel Mipro

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced that the city will not move into Phase 3 with the rest of the state. 

In a tweet, Cantrell said Orleans Parish would stick to its current restrictions following Gov. John Bel Edwards' announcement that Louisiana will move into a modified Phase 3 starting Wednesday. 

Louisiana's Phase 3 will allow most businesses to increase capacity. 

Cantrell explained her decision to remain in Phase 2 in a series of tweets. Cantrell said she wanted to monitor recent changes to Orleans Parish restrictions before easing them further. 

Cantrell's office announced relaxed restrictions Feb. 26, due to a decrease in new COVID cases in Orleans Parish. Current rules allow indoor gatherings of up to 75 people, 15% capacity at indoor stadiums and limiting tables to a maximum of 15 people at most businesses.

