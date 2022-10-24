61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mayor says at least 20 homes damaged by tornado

6 years 10 months 14 hours ago Wednesday, December 23 2015 Dec 23, 2015 December 23, 2015 6:09 PM December 23, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow
Image: WHO-TV

CLARKSDALE, Miss. - A mayor in a small Mississippi town says a tornado damaged or destroyed numerous houses just outside the town limits.

Clarksdale Mayor Bill Luckett said the only confirmed casualty was a dog killed by storm debris, but as many as 20 homes may have been hit Wednesday. 

Luckett says the town is opening its civic center to offer shelter for anyone who needs it.

The storm also wreaked havoc at a small airport where planes were overturned.

Trending News

Luckett says there is horrific damage, including sheet metal wrapped around trees.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days