Mayor says at least 20 homes damaged by tornado
CLARKSDALE, Miss. - A mayor in a small Mississippi town says a tornado damaged or destroyed numerous houses just outside the town limits.
Clarksdale Mayor Bill Luckett said the only confirmed casualty was a dog killed by storm debris, but as many as 20 homes may have been hit Wednesday.
Luckett says the town is opening its civic center to offer shelter for anyone who needs it.
The storm also wreaked havoc at a small airport where planes were overturned.
Luckett says there is horrific damage, including sheet metal wrapped around trees.
