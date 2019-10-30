Mayor's office set to meet with St. George leaders

BATON ROUGE - For the first time since voters approved the incorporation of St. George officials from both sides are set to sit down Wednesday.

"We've had a very long, difficult campaign. It'll be nice to sit down and hopefully put some of those hard feelings aside," St. George spokesman, Andrew Murrell, said.

While specifics of the expected discussion aren't known, city parish contracts could be discussed according to a letter from Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome to Murrell earlier this month. While the mayor's office declined WBRZ's interview request, both sides said this is the first of many meetings.

"It's all about framework for transition," Murrell said. "How do we move forward? Who do we need to contact and what's the timeframe that we want to work towards that transition?"

A spokesperson for Broome says her office wants to hear specific requests from St. George leaders.

The meeting comes one week after an attorney for Broome sent St. George officials a letter asking for documents to be preserved for anticipated litigation.

"Litigation only undermines a valid election and the will of the voters," Murrell said. "So I hope we're looking at a transition process where we're moving forward.