Mayor-President signs Executive Order temporarily waiving sign ordinance as a show of support for small businesses

BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome issued an Executive Order to temporarily allow businesses the opportunity to make advertising adjustments to their service on signs in the public right-of-way.

“Anything we can do at this time to assist our businesses, particularly our restaurants, as they make unprecedented adjustments to their business models, we want to extend ourselves to be helpful,” said Mayor-President Broome. “If this temporary measure leads a business to attract even a few more customers, then it was worth it to support our local small business owners. The more we can do now, the easier it will be for our businesses to recover.”

The Executive Order temporarily waives the parish’s ordinance that prevents the use of signs in the public right-of-way. It also directs that during the waiver period the signs must be placed directly in front of the place of business, and that the signs must be removed by the business upon the 120 day expiration of the temporary waiver.

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber endorsed the move, as a means to support local businesses.