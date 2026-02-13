Mayor-President Sid Edwards holds groundbreaking ceremony for MOVEBR's Perkins Road Project

ST. GEORGE — Mayor-President Sid Edwards, along with St. George Mayor Dustin Yates, held a groundbreaking ceremony for MOVEBR's Perkins Road Project at the St. George Fire Department's Station 61 on Friday.

The $40 million project plans to widen Perkins Road from Siegen Lane to Pecue Lane for the inclusion of pedestrian facilities along the roadway.

About 20,000 drivers traveled along Perkins Road every day in 2025, according to a traffic count by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

The "Move BR" initiative aims to deliver fast, safe and reliable transit through both sides of Baton Rouge.