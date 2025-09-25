Mayor-President's office continues lighting revamp with 400 new street lights in Scotlandville

BATON ROUGE — The mayor-president's office says it has installed more than 400 new street lamps in Scotlandville as the administration continues its plans to enhance "safety and livability through improved street lighting across East Baton Rouge Parish."

On Wednesday, Mayor-President Sid Edwards' office said that it installed 407 LED street lamps in the Scotlandville area. The new lights replaced "older, outdated high-pressure sodium (HPS) bulbs as part of an ongoing collaboration between the City-Parish, Together Baton Rouge and District 3 Public Service Commissioner Davante Lewis," the mayor's office said.

Part of the "Lighting up Baton Rouge" initiative, Entergy also helped the city-parish install 50 energy-efficient LED lights on Plank Road between Airline Highway and Florida Boulevard.

"Since then, upgrades have expanded to Sherwood Forest Boulevard, Goodwood Boulevard and the Broadmoor subdivision," the mayor's office added.

Enhancements to downtown lighting are also underway through a two-phase project coordinated with the Downtown Development District, "furthering efforts to reduce crime, improve visibility and create a more welcoming environment for residents, workers and visitors."