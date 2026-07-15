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Mayor-President orders flags to be lowered to half-staff Friday to honor officers killed in 2016 ambush

2 hours 12 minutes 48 seconds ago Wednesday, July 15 2026 Jul 15, 2026 July 15, 2026 5:52 PM July 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
From left to right: Gerald, Jackson, Garafola, Tullier.

BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Sid Edwards ordered flags at city-parish government facilities to fly half-staff on Friday in honor of officers killed in a 2016 ambush.

Corporal Montrell Jackson, Officer Matthew Gerald, and Deputy Brad Garafola were killed in the ambush; Sergeant Nick Tullier, who was struck in the head by gunfire during the encounter, would die in 2022. 

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"This anniversary is a reminder of the extraordinary courage and sacrifice of the officers who gave their lives protecting Baton Rouge," Mayor-President Sid Edwards said. "Our city will be forever grateful for their service."

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