84°
Latest Weather Blog
Mayor-President orders flags to be lowered to half-staff Friday to honor officers killed in 2016 ambush
BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Sid Edwards ordered flags at city-parish government facilities to fly half-staff on Friday in honor of officers killed in a 2016 ambush.
Corporal Montrell Jackson, Officer Matthew Gerald, and Deputy Brad Garafola were killed in the ambush; Sergeant Nick Tullier, who was struck in the head by gunfire during the encounter, would die in 2022.
Trending News
"This anniversary is a reminder of the extraordinary courage and sacrifice of the officers who gave their lives protecting Baton Rouge," Mayor-President Sid Edwards said. "Our city will be forever grateful for their service."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'A resolution is coming:' One Hammond neighborhood's internet restored after copper-theft outage
-
Baton Rouge law enforcement agencies seize over 1,000 guns halfway through 2026
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Port Allen Pelicans
-
Southern with uphill climb speaks at SWAC Media Day
-
WEDNESDAY HEALTH REPORT: A rise in parasitic intestinal illness cases has doctors...