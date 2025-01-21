Mayor-President hosts press conference updating city on cold weather conditions

BATON ROUGE - Amid the first snow day in south Louisiana since 2017, Mayor-President Sid Edwards held a press conference to discuss cold weather safety and conditions.

Edwards reminded Baton Rouge residents that while the snow is fun, it's still a severe and dangerous weather event.

"We're not out of the woods yet," he said.

Several city officials spoke alongside Edwards, reminding people of some important resources that are available to those who need it.

If you see someone out in the cold who needs help, MOHSEP Director Clay Reeves said you can call 211 for more information on shelter hours and how to help.

The Baton Rouge Police Chief TJ Morse said there are several barricades around the city blocking off unsafe roads. While not all these barricades may have an officers stationed there, the chief said not to go around them.

Here are some important phone numbers to remember as the snow continues to move through south Louisiana:

911: Life-threatening emergencies

211: Shelter and warming center information

311: Department of Public Works to call in case of burst pipes or other infrastructure issues

392000 and 395000: Non-emergency numbers for the Baton Rouge Police Department

For more information on warming centers and shelters, click here.