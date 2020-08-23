Mayor-President Broome holds conference to give tropical weather update

BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will provide a tropical weather update Sunday afternoon.

Mayor Broome is set to hold a conference to update East Baton Rouge Parish residents about Tropical Storm Laura and Hurricane Marco at 3 p.m.

You can view the conference on WBRZ Plus and Facebook Live.

Urgent weather and storm information

