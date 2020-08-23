89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mayor-President Broome holds conference to give tropical weather update

2 hours 9 minutes 18 seconds ago Sunday, August 23 2020 Aug 23, 2020 August 23, 2020 2:53 PM August 23, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will provide a tropical weather update Sunday afternoon.

Mayor Broome is set to hold a conference to update East Baton Rouge Parish residents about Tropical Storm Laura and Hurricane Marco at 3 p.m.

You can view the conference on WBRZ Plus and Facebook Live.

Urgent weather and storm information

Click HERE for the WBRZ weather page

Stream WBRZ newscasts and WBRZ Plus online here

Click HERE to watch the WBRZ 24-hour weather channel live online

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days