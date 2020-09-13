Mayor-President Broome declares parish-wide emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Sally

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome signed a parish-wide Emergency Disaster Declaration on Sunday due to the potential threat of Tropical Storm Sally.

This emergency declaration comes after Governor John Bel Edwards declaring a State of emergency on Saturday.

In an email Mayor Broome stated:

This local disaster declaration allows East Baton Rouge Parish (EBRP) to activate any and all necessary emergency plans as well as, provides the ability to request resources in the event local resources may be exceeded in response to potential effects from Tropical Storm Sally.

Also, all City-Parish buildings will close early at 2 p.m. Monday, September 14.

Stay Red Stick Ready

As Sally continues to track towards the coast of Louisiana, preparations should be underway and completed tomorrow if possible. The National Weather Service (NWS), New Orleans/Baton Rouge, is forecasting Tropical Storm Sally to intensify into a Hurricane before making landfall early this week. EBRP is currently under a Tropical Storm Warning and a Flash Flood Watch this evening through late Wednesday night. Current forecasts project EBRP to receive 3-6” of rainfall with locally higher amounts possible Monday through Wednesday. However, as the system continues forward movement, further development is expected, making forecast models subject to change.

Mayor Broome encourages residents to complete your storm related preparations as soon as possible. “We must remain resilient by continuing to be a Red Stick Ready community. Stay informed by monitoring your local weather stations for the latest forecasts and adhere to emergency instructions from local officials.”

Sand and Sandbag Locations

As a precautionary measure, City-Parish officials in coordination with BREC Parks and Recreation, have pre-positioned sand and sandbags at eight (8) strategic locations throughout the Parish. Residents are encouraged to practice social distancing guidance while at each location and bring their own shovels to fill the sandbags. To view sand locations go to gis.brla.gov/emergency.

Sand and bags are available at the following BREC sites:

· BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds – 16072 Airline Highway

· BREC Alsen Park – 601 Old Rafe Mayer Road

· BREC Cadillac Street – 6117 Cadillac Street

· BREC Doyles Bayou Park – 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road

· BREC Flannery Road Park – 801 S Flannery Road

· BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park – 1702 Gardere Lane

· BREC Lovett Road Park – 13443 Lovett Road

· BREC Memorial Stadium – 1702 Foss Street