68°
Latest Weather Blog
Mayor, others push back on proposed robot brothel in Houston
Trending News
HOUSTON (AP) - A so-called "robot brothel" being proposed for Houston is getting pushback from local officials and community groups, with the mayor saying the city is reviewing its ordinances to determine if they address public safety and health concerns potentially associated with the business.
Mayor Sylvester Turner says he's not trying to be the "moral police" but that this is not the type of business he wants opening in the city.
Canada-based Kinky S Dolls says it's opening a "love dolls brothel" in Houston. It opened a similar venue in Toronto in 2017.
The company hasn't returned a call or email seeking comment Thursday.
Elijah Rising, a Houston-based nonprofit focused on ending sex trafficking, has started an online petition asking the business be kept out of the city.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Committee meeting Monday to discuss potential locations for new Mississippi River Bridge
-
Louisiana House passes a bill inspired by a resident with autism
-
Local family-owned business uses state competition award to accomplish big goals
-
Another effort underway to establish new juvenile detention center
-
Police: Reported shooting at off-campus LSU apartment complex
Sports Video
-
Myles Brennan getting back healthy in spring practice
-
LSU Football starts Spring Practice
-
LSU women's hoops' tournament run ends with 79-64 loss to Ohio State
-
New legislation would give adoptees access to birth certificate
-
Kim Mulkey buys out student section ahead of LSU and Ohio St....