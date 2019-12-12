Mayor of small Livingston Parish town abruptly resigns

Toni Guitrau Photo: Livingston Parish News

FRENCH SETTLEMENT – The mayor of a small community near the Livingston-Ascension Parish line announced her resignation, Wednesday.

Toni Guitrau is stepping down from her position as Mayor of French Settlement, effective, Friday, Dec. 13.

French Settlement’s Chief of Police, Cary Mosby, confirmed Guitrau’s resignation, Wednesday.

Guitrau would have had one year left in her term, and in her absence the Chief says the council will appoint someone to act as Mayor Pro Tempore.

WBRZ has reached out to Guitrau for comment, and she has yet to respond.