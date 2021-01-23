Mayor furious over large parties - see video posted from one hotspot

BATON ROUGE - A purported huge party at a College Drive area club met harsh criticism from the mayor Saturday.

In a social media post, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said people who have attended large functions should "isolate... and seek a COVID-19 test in five to seven days." The mayor's disturbed attitude wasn't hard to realize in the post where she chastised businesses for hosting hundreds of people.

In a social media post sent to WBRZ overnight, a user shared videos and pictures of a line of people outside a club. In a post, a frustrated social media user said they spent the last few weeks in medical centers helping deal with coronavirus and was shocked to find people gathering as if there was no threat to public health. The user also complained there seemed to be no interest in policing the issue after complaining to city officials overnight.

The user who posted a thread of complaints on Twitter and shared them with WBRZ said they called in a complaint, was "transferred... transferred again" and was eventually "disconnected."

The mayor said the entire situation was disappointing.

The party will be investigated, the mayor said later: "...Information about these incidents will be sent to the appropriate enforcement agencies, as was the case with an overnight party I learned of this morning."

The mayor has warned previously, if COVID spread doesn't get under control, Baton Rouge could walkback some of its reopening restrictions.

