Mayor-elect Sid Edwards names two members of transition staff at EBR Parish Chamber of Commerce
BATON ROUGE — Mayor-President-elect Sid Edwards named the first two members of his transition team during an appearence at the Chamber of Commerce of East Baton Rouge Parish on Tuesday.
Edwards named Republican state Sen. Rick Edmonds to chair his transition team. Edmonds, who represents Baton Rouge, also named Darrell Glasper, a former member of Baton Rouge Metro Council, to co-chair the team.
Edwards spoke to the chamber at Café Américain on Jefferson Highway about his preparations for policies ahead of his inauguration and first days in office.
The head football coach at Istrouma High School, Edwards was elected in a run-off election on Saturday, winning 54% of the vote over incumbent Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.
Edwards will be sworn in on Jan. 2.
