Mayor declares Law Enforcement Memorial Day six years after fatal shooting

Baton Rouge Police Officer Matthew Gerald laid to rest on July 22, 2016

BATON ROUGE - Sunday morning, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced July 17 is Law Enforcement Memorial Day to honor the deputies and officers who lost their lives in an attack during the summer of 2016.

We honor those who lost their lives or were injured six years ago today. I proclaim a special Law Enforcement Memorial Day in their honor for Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish. Remember the words of Montrell Jackson: “Don’t let hate infect your heart” pic.twitter.com/5B8D0GnZ88 — Sharon Weston Broome (@MayorBroome) July 17, 2022

On Sunday, July 17, 2016, East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy Brad Garafola, Cpl. Montrell Jackson and Baton Rouge police officer Matthew Gerald were killed in an ambush attack. Deputy Nick Tullier was left paralyzed from the attack and passed away from his injuries this year.

Gavin Long, a 29-year-old former Marine from Kansas City, Missouri was walking around a B-Quik store near the corner of Airline and Old Hammond highways around 9 a.m. when someone noticed him carrying a rifle.

When officers responded to the scene, Long opened fire on the officers. Long was shot by BRPD's SWAT team after killing three officers and injuring three more.

“He came here from somewhere else to do harm to our community,” Gov. Edwards said in an address after the ambush. “Specifically the law enforcement in our community.”