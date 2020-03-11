Mayor cancels all events in New Orleans this weekend

NEW ORLEANS - The mayor of New Orleans says all events in the city are canceled this weekend.

The decision was announced only hours after the Department of Health said that two additional coronavirus cases were discovered in Orleans Parish. All three of Louisiana's presumptive positive cases of the virus are reported in that parish.

Mayor Latoya Cantrell says the cases do not appear to connected, prompting them to exercise extra caution.

Events affected by the decision include Wednesday’s at the Square, The Downtown Irish St. Patrick's Day Parade, the Irish Channel parade, and the Super Sunday Mardi Gras Indian event.