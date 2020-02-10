Mayor Broome welcomes residents to local police precincts for series of community forums

Photo: Baton Rouge Business Report

BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is conducting a tour of every Baton Rouge Police Department precinct, and she wants the public to be a part of each visit.

The meetings benefit the public in several ways. In addition to offering residents a first-hand explanation of the latest technologies and strategies used to enhance public safety, these forums allow citizens to voice their concerns to BRPD leaders and listen as experienced officials offer suggestions related to crime prevention.

Mayor Broome described the reason for each meeting by saying, “The main purpose of these meetings is for us as leaders to better understand the concerns of our residents as it relates to public safety."

"Since taking office, our community members have stepped up in their communications with the Baton Rouge Police Department," Mayor Broome continued. "Fighting crime is a team effort and we can only be effective when we work together.”

The mayor kicks off her tour, Monday, Feb. 10 at the First District Precinct (4445 Plank Road), from 6 - 8 p.m.

During Monday's tour, she'll join Police Chief Murphy Paul in providing first district residents with an overview of public safety efforts in the area.

The presentation will also allow time for residents to voice their insights and concerns related to public safety and law enforcement-community relations.

The mayor plans to visit the other four precincts on the following dates:

Second District – Thursday, February 27 – 2265 Highland Road, 6 p.m.

Third District – Monday, March 16 – 9000 Airline Highway, 6 p.m.

Fourth District – Thursday, March 26 – 8227 Scenic Highway, 6 p.m.

Fifth District – Thursday, April, 9 – 222 St. Louis Street, 8th Floor, 6 p.m.