Mayor Broome to deliver annual city address, Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is scheduled to deliver the annual State of the City address twice on Wednesday.

The mayor's first address will take place at Baton Rouge's Rotary Club meeting, which will be held at Drusilla Seafood (3482 Drusilla Lane) at 12 noon.

The second address is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Manship Theater (100 Lafayette Street).

Mayor Broome is expected to highlight topics related to the capital city's economic development as well as some of East Baton Rouge's most extensive construction projects during 2020.

Click here for more information on the Mayor-President of Baton Rouge.