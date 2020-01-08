38°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mayor Broome to deliver annual city address, Wednesday

1 hour 10 minutes 38 seconds ago Wednesday, January 08 2020 Jan 8, 2020 January 08, 2020 6:59 AM January 08, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is scheduled to deliver the annual State of the City address twice on Wednesday.

The mayor's first address will take place at Baton Rouge's Rotary Club meeting, which will be held at Drusilla Seafood (3482 Drusilla Lane) at 12 noon.

The second address is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Manship Theater (100 Lafayette Street).

Mayor Broome is expected to highlight topics related to the capital city's economic development as well as some of East Baton Rouge's most extensive construction projects during 2020.

Click here for more information on the Mayor-President of Baton Rouge.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days