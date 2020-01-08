38°
Latest Weather Blog
Mayor Broome to deliver annual city address, Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is scheduled to deliver the annual State of the City address twice on Wednesday.
The mayor's first address will take place at Baton Rouge's Rotary Club meeting, which will be held at Drusilla Seafood (3482 Drusilla Lane) at 12 noon.
The second address is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Manship Theater (100 Lafayette Street).
Mayor Broome is expected to highlight topics related to the capital city's economic development as well as some of East Baton Rouge's most extensive construction projects during 2020.
Click here for more information on the Mayor-President of Baton Rouge.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome to deliver state of the city address, Wednesday
-
Tuesday marks 12 years since LSU's last national championship win
-
'I hope he's had a little magic,' family of Billy Cannon says...
-
Two Baton Rouge Police officers arrested in separate Livingston Parish cases
-
Family, friends mourn woman killed by teenage burglar