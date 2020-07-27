Mayor Broome to address latest on Stormwater Master Plan, Monday

75°
BATON ROUGE - The mayor of East Baton Rouge will update residents on the Parish's Stormwater Master Plan, Monday morning.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome issued a notice Sunday, alerting the public to her 10:30 a.m. briefing regarding the Master Plan. 

During the press conference, she'll be accompanied by a consultant from infrastructure solutions firm, HNTB

The plan, which was created to address inefficiencies in the city-parish's drainage network during periods of heavy rainfall, is expected to be a lengthy process that spans 20 years.

But last year, officials said it's not likely citizens will have to wait 20 years to see changes in how the city manages its stormwater infrastructure. Instead, they anticipate a reduction in flash flooding on streets and residential neighborhoods in the capital city will be visible as the plan is being implemented.

The mayor's update on the latest news in relation to the project will be aired on WBRZ plus at 10:30 a.m., and after it airs a video of the conference will be included in this article. 

