Mayor Broome to address EBR Parish with Hurricane Delta update Friday

BATON ROUGE - After a night of steady rain that led to an early morning of flooding and multiple street closures, Baton Rouge entered a period of relative calm around 8 a.m., Friday.

But weather experts agree this is an example of the proverbial 'calm before the storm.'

While rainfall seems to have temporarily paused in the capital region, officials are encouraging residents to remain cautious as severe weather, caused by the looming Hurricane Delta, is expected to return.

The storm remains on a path towards Louisiana's coast and is expected to make landfall around 3 p.m.. At that time heavy rains and wind will impact the area, resulting in conditions that increase the likelihood of tornadic activity, meteorologists warn.

Ahead of the hurricane's arrival, East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will address locals with an update on the storm system.

Mayor Broome's address will take place Friday at 11:30 a.m. from the Mayor’s Office Of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

WBRZ will air the her update on WBRZ Plus at that time.

Her news conference will also be livestreamed on WBRZ's Facebook Page.

For the latest on Hurricane Delta's anticipated track, visit WBRZ's Hurricane Center.