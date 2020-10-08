Mayor Broome to address EBR on Hurricane Delta, Thursday

BATON ROUGE - Capital city residents are complying with local advisories and stocking up on last-minute hurricane supplies ahead of Hurricane Delta's landfall, which weather experts anticipate will occur Friday evening.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor and her team are also making preparations to keep citizens as safe as possible during Delta. She plans to share her plans, as well as her advice for weathering the storm during a Thursday morning news conference.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will address the Parish at 11:30 a.m. from her Harding Boulevard, Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

WBRZ will air the Mayor's address on WBRZ Plus in addition to livestreaming it on WBRZ's Facebook Page.

