Mayor Broome to address Baton Rouge with update on COVID-19, Friday

BATON ROUGE - The capital city's mayor, Sharon Weston Broome, will address the public with a Friday morning update on Baton Rouge's status as it makes its way through Phase Two of the reopening process.

Though the state is gradually reopening since the spread of novel coronavirus forced its closure in early March, the spread of COVID-19 is still a threat. On Thursday, Governor John Bel Edwards reiterated this by urging Louisianians to continue wearing masks and practicing social distancing while in public.

His office also issued a statement, Thursday, formally extending Phase Two of reopening in Louisiana for another 28 days, as new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increase across the state. The new order leaves in place occupancy and other restrictions of the previous Phase Two order and adds a crowd size limit of 250 to indoor gatherings.

Since Monday, Louisiana has added 3,637 new COVID-19 cases, a steady uptick in new positives. More than 3,000 Louisianans have died from complications of COVID-19. Louisiana has also pushed to increase testing, exceeding its goal of 200,000 tests for the month of June already. Louisiana has completed 257,535 tests in the month of June.

Mayor Broome's address to Baton Rouge residents will take place at 11 a.m. from the West Entrance of City Hall.