Mayor Broome signs executive order to protect more businesses during COVID-19 pandemic

BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome signed an executive order that will temporarily suspend the City-Parish's ordinance that governs the suspensions and revocations of licenses and permits for bars that didn't pay local taxes.

“We are taking action to give those businesses whose primary revenue source is from the sale of alcohol, and that are closed during this time, the ability and time to recover without the risk of having their license revoked,” said Mayor Broome. “Protecting our economy is a primary concern as we evaluate the long-term impacts of the coronavirus on local and small businesses.”

The Executive order suspends the ordinance for the remainder of the year.

Mayor Broome and her staff has teamed up with the Alcohol Beverage Control board, the agency responsible for license and permit enforcement, to find ways to assist bars and restaurants forced to close or change business operations due to COVID-19.

The executive order comes after the order that extends the time for local businesses to file for local sales tax returns as well as the suspension of the parish's local sign ordinance.