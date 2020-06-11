Mayor Broome makes appearance on ABC's 'Nightline' to discuss racial inequality, next steps for community

BATON ROUGE- Mayor Sharon Weston Broome discussed guiding Baton Rouge through reckoning for racial inequality in an interview on ABC's Nightline, which will air on WBRZ Channel 2 Thursday evening.

Following the tragic death of George Floyd, four black female mayors spoke with ABC News on Thursday, June 11 about the scrutiny and challenges they have faced, and how their cities are navigating this historic time.

The other three mayors included in the roundtable discussion include Muriel Browser of Washington, D.C., Kiesha Lance Bottoms of Atlanta, and Victoria Woodards of Tacoma, Washington.

Watch the half-hour discussion on WBRZ Channel 2 at 11:06 p.m.