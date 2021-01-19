Mayor Broome lays out plan to reduce litter throughout parish, ramp up enforcement and citations

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge officials are laying out their plan to reduce litter in the parish, including ramping up on enforcement and citations.

Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome says she intends to tackle the issue by

One local said each time she stopped at a red light, her blood pressure would rise when she saw litter lined up alongside the road.

“I kept seeing the filth in our city at intersections. The cigarette butts that were going into our water supply, and just the filth that nobody wanted to clean up," Jennifer Richardson said.

Richardson decided to do something about the issue. She and a group of friends spent three and a half hours last weekend picking up trash all around the Baton Rouge Country Club.

“We collected over 40 bags of trash. A lot of plastic, fast food, cigarette butts," Resident Brenda Palmer said.

An unsightly problem that plagues a lot of East Baton Rouge Parish. One that the mayor has made a priority in her second term.

During a conference with BRAC this afternoon, Mayor Broome explained her plans to combat litter and blight across all council districts, targeting interstates and intersections.

“I am delighted and all I want to say to the mayor is put your money where your mouth is and let's see it really happen,” Richardson said.

One way the mayor plans to make it happen is through working with police and judges to enforce citations.

The city has also obtained three street sweepers and plans on working with DOTD to continue cleaning up roadways.