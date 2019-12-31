Mayor Broome invites Baton Rouge to a community-wide 'Fitness Stroll'

Generic image of people walking Photo: Emory University

BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome intends to make health and fitness a priority in 2020, and she's encouraging the community to do the same by partnering with Bodystyle Personal Fitness to host a walking event called "Fitness Stroll."

The community stroll is all set to take place Saturday, Jan. 11 in the North Boulevard Town Square, in downtown Baton Rouge.

The word "stroll" might seem to imply a languid meander, but that's not what this event is about. This stroll includes a lengthy but achievable one-mile walk and overall body workout, led by fitness trainer, Adrian Francois, owner of Bodystyle Personal Fitness.

This free, family-friendly event is open to the public and takes place from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Click here for additional details.