Mayor Broome extends closure of City-Parish buildings
BATON ROUGE - As residents and officials across East Baton Rouge Parish deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, city leaders are making safety a top priority and encouraging people to take to local roadways sparingly.
In this regard, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced Monday that the closure of EBR's City-Parish buildings — including City Hall and all community centers — has been extended through Wednesday, September 1.
The Mayor's office says that City-Parish buildings are restricted to essential personnel only and restricted access to these buildings will be re-evaluated as officials assess the safety of area roadways and facilities.
