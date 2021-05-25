74°
Mayor Broome expediting emergency debris removal, collection to begin Thursday

1 hour 46 minutes 36 seconds ago Tuesday, May 25 2021 May 25, 2021 May 25, 2021 8:40 PM May 25, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - After last week's flooding, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is expediting emergency debris removal.

Debris removal will begin Thursday in Baton Rouge and unincorporated areas of East Baton Rouge Parish. Areas hit hardest by the flooding will be served first.

According to estimates made by the mayor's office, there are currently around 22,000 cubic yards of flood debris on roadways in the area.

“Our residents continue to show great resiliency in overcoming the many challenges they have faced in the past year. It’s only fitting their local government stands ready to assist in their time of need,” said Mayor Broome.

Residents are asked to fill out a damage assessment survey at brla.gov/emergency or damage.la.gov. The survey deadline is Tuesday, June 1.

