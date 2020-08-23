Mayor Broome declares parish-wide emergency for EBR

BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome provided a tropical weather update Sunday afternoon.

Mayor Broome held a conference to update East Baton Rouge Parish residents about Tropical Storm Laura and Hurricane Marco at 3 p.m.

Mayor-President Broome signed a parish-wide Emergency Disaster Declaration on Sunday due to the arrival of Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura.

"The declaration allows East Baton Rouge Parish to request additional assistance and resources from state and federal partners in the event of local resources becoming overwhelmed," Mayor Broome says.

All City-Parish buildings will be closed on Monday, August 24, 2020, and Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

The Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness will enter partial activation on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 7:00 a.m.

