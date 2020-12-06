Latest Weather Blog
Mayor Broome breezes into a second term after solid victory in run-off
BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome had to make up some ground work in order to win her run-off election on Saturday.
Broome had no had no problem being re-elected to a second term as the Mayor-President of EBR Parish.
"The mayor was able to coalesce African-American and moderate votes around her and her base turned out in areas they needed to turn out," Clay Young said.
Young is a political analyst based in Baton Rouge, and has studied local elections and voting trends for years.
"Yesterday's election was all about Sharon Weston Broome and people because they believed in her, or they were going to vote against her," Young said,
Mayor Broome received 57% of the vote, in Saturday's run-off over challenger, republican and former lawmaker, Steve Carter.
"I think there was a sense of apathy among republicans in some places, looking at the low turn out," Young said.
Mayor Broome barely lost being re-elected in November against six others on the ballot, coming in just short of the 50% needed to win.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mayor Broome breezes into second term after solid victory in run-off
-
Mayor Sharon Weston Broome wins 2nd term
-
Police high speed chase in Port Allen ends in head-on collision
-
UPDATE: Police identify teen killed in Topeka Street shooting Friday
-
Livingston Parish football coach resigns amid police investigation into alleged relationship with...
Sports Video
-
Coach O caught slamming headset during blowout loss to Alabama
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round
-
Belaire making 1st playoff appearance in 17 years Friday