Mayor Broome and local police invite public to Thursday night tour of District Two precinct

BATON ROUGE - As Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome conducts a tour of every Baton Rouge Police Department precinct, she's inviting the public to join her.

On Thursday, Feb. 27 Mayor Broome will be visiting the Second District's precinct (2265 Highland Road) and members of the community are welcomed to attend.

These public forums not only offer residents a first-hand explanation of the latest technologies and strategies used to enhance public safety, but allow citizens to voice their concerns to BRPD leaders and listen as experienced officials offer suggestions related to crime prevention.

Mayor Broome described the reason for Thursday's meeting by saying, “The main purpose of these meetings is for us as leaders to better understand the concerns of our residents as it relates to public safety."

"Since taking office, our community members have stepped up in their communications with the Baton Rouge Police Department," Mayor Broome continued.

"Fighting crime is a team effort and we can only be effective when we work together.”

Thursday's public tour begins at 6 p.m.