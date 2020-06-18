Mayor Broome and BR Food Bank will host drive-thru food distribution

BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced on Thursday that there will be a drive-thru distribution food distribution on Saturday.

Mayor-President Broome and The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will host a drive-thru food distribution on Saturday, June 20 at Glen Oaks High School (6650 Cedar Grove Drive) from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

The event plans to provide food for up to 1,000 families facing financial hardships due to COVID-19.

The event is being co-sponsored by State Senator Regina Barrow, State Representative Edmond Jordan, Metro Councilwoman Erika Green, and East Baton Rouge Parish School Board Member Dadrius Lanus.