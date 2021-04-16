Mayor Broome and Big Buddy Program launch 2021 Mayors Youth Workforce Experience

A generic image of EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's Youth Workforce Experience in previous years

BATON ROUGE - Community leaders in the capital area are partnering with a local nonprofit to offer Baton Rouge teens a variety of summer internships and real-world working experience.

The effort, led by a collaboration between the office of East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and the Big Buddy Program, is called the '2021 Mayor’s Youth Workforce Experience' (MYWE).

The program is designed to benefit middle and high school students by providing them with valuable working experienced before they land jobs on their own.

Mayor Broome said she looks forward to seeing the program's positive impact on the community's youth this year.

She issued a statement that touched on this, saying, “I am excited to once again partner with Big Buddy and local youth programming providers to offer this opportunity to our youth. The Mayor’s Youth Workforce Experience provides our youth with the invaluable opportunity to develop the essential skills needed to be a vital and productive member of the workforce.”

She added, “This collaboration is one of the many ways in which we can be proactive in the success of our community.”

The summer experience is now accepting applications from interested youth; applications received by April 25th will receive preference for summer opportunities, but applications will remain open for year-round opportunities.

The mayor's office says applications can be filled out online here, or in-person.



Officials say applicants should be available for participation from June 7, 2021 through August 6, 2021. However, the program's end date is subject to change based on the beginning of the school year for East Baton Rouge Parish Schools.

A news release from the Mayor's Office stated the following in relation to the program, "MYWE Scholars will earn industry-based certificates, gain real-world knowledge of their career field of interest, sharpen educational and professional development skills, and participate in site based service learning to set the foundation for future employment and academic success."

The summertime program was initially launched in 2017.