Mayor announces plan to offer COVID vaccine in EBR high schools

BATON ROUGE - High school students 16 and older will have an opportunity to get a free Pfizer vaccine with the consent of their parent or guardian.

On Monday, Mayor Broome announced the 'Bring Back School Fun' COVID-19 vaccine initiative, designed to bring vaccines to participating schools in East Baton Rouge Parish. The program is a group effort from the EBR Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse, Mayor Broome, the Louisiana Department of Health and Our Lady of the Lake.

“This past school year looked very different. We were able to adapt to the times, practice social distancing, and educate students through computer screens, but the loss of those in-person interactions has been greatly missed. It is time that we bring back the fun to our campuses!” said Dr. Narcisse.

Participating schools include:

- Northdale Magnet Academy

- Northeast High School

- Liberty Magnet High School

- Broadmoor Senior High School

- Glen Oaks Magnet High School

- McKinley High School

- Scotlandville Magnet High School

- Baton Rouge Magnet High School

The mayor's office did not immediately provide details about when schools will begin offering the vaccines.