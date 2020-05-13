Mayor announces energy bill assistance for low-income households in EBR

BATON ROUGE- The Division of Human Development & Services and the Office of Social Services announced Wednesday, May 13, that funds are now available to help low-income families with their energy bills.

Low-income families can apply for the aid by phone only at this time and requests will be taken on a first-call, first-served basis as funds last, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said in a news release.

Applicants must be responsible for their household's energy bill and must have an active utility account.

Eligible households must not exceed the following income levels listed in the chart below:

Information needed to apply:

- Recent copies of energy bills (highest bill within the last six months)

- Last four consecutive copies of check stubs for all employed household members

- Proof of unearned income (Social Security, Unemployment Insurance, Pension Funds, Disability, etc.) for all household members

- Food stamp certification letter or printout dated within 30 days of application date

- Households reporting zero income must provide additional documentation

- Proof of current address (rent receipt, lease, or deed, etc.)

- Driver’s license or picture ID of head of household and Social Security Cards

- Proof of all members living in household and their Social Security Cards

- Additional information may be required to determine eligibility for energy assistance

For additional information, call (225) 358-4561.