Mayor announces $13 million grant for Thomas Road project

BAKER — East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced a $13 million grant to improve a two mile stretch of Thomas Road near the Baton Rouge Zoo Thursday.

The upgrades from La-19 to Plank Road are expected to include wider shoulders along Thomas Road, a mixed-use pedestrian and bike path, safer intersections with new turning lanes, new street lighting and improved drainage. The project will also connect to the Plank Road Corridor Enhancement Project expected to enter the construction phase later this year.

Funding for the U.S. Department of Transportation grant was secured by Congressman Troy Carter.