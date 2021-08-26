87°
Mayor: 2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting near Illinois courthouse

Thursday, August 26 2021
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Authorities respond to a shooting at Chicago's Kankakee County Courthouse on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — Two people were killed and another was injured Thursday morning in a shooting near the courthouse in the small northern Illinois city of Kankakee, the mayor said.

Mayor Christopher Curtis told The Associated Press in a text message that suspects in the shooting have been taken into custody.

Curtis did not provide any other details about the victims or the suspects. His assistant, David Guzman, said the area has been secured and that there is no longer any danger to the public.

Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey told WGN TV that the shooting happened at about 9:45 a.m. near the courthouse and the county jail. Downey provided no other details.

Kankakee is a community of about 26,000 people located about 60 miles (100 kilometers) south of Chicago.

