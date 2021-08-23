Mayim Bialik to fill in as host of 'Jeopardy!'

Mayim Bialik

Following Mike Richards' decision to step down as host of 'Jeopardy!,' Sony announced Monday that Mayim Bialik, former star of the 'Big Bang Theory,' will temporarily take his place.

According to Variety, Bialik will tape three weeks of episodes when production resumes this week, for a total 15 episodes. Sony says additional guest hosts will be announced at a later date.

Last week, the production company announced that Bialik would host primetime “Jeopardy” specials when Richards was chosen as the full-time host.

But after Richards released a statement on Aug. 20 announcing his decision to step down as host, Bialik was asked to fill in.

Richards will remain on as the game show's executive producer.

His abrupt exit was a result of difficulties caused by several scandals. A number of people were offended by comments he made during a podcast several years ago.

In addition to this, Richards was named in at least two lawsuits filed by his former co-workers on the 'Price is Right' game show.

With these incidents appearing to mar his character, Sony reportedly asked Richards to step down.

The actress chosen to temporarily replace the embattled executive says she may owe her selection to one of her children.

According to Insider, Bialik told reporters, "My 15-year-old heard on the TikTok universe that people were saying, 'That girl from "Big Bang Theory" should do it... I don't know if it was my 15-year old and having to email my agent that did it or if it was something that was already in the works, but I'm super excited and honored, especially as a woman and as a woman in science to be able to present in this way in 10 snazzy blazers."

Prior to making waves on the comedy series, 'Big Bang Theory,' the 45-year-old American actress, neuroscientist, and author was widely known for her role on the 1990's hit series 'Blossom.'