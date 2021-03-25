70°
Max Johnson not changing mindset during LSU QB competition
Max Johnson began last year #3 on the LSU quarterback depth chart. By year's end, he was starting and leading the Tigers to back to back wins against #6 Florida and Ole Miss.
This spring, Johnson finds himself in the mix for the starting quarterback job. A big task for the rising sophomore who is still preparing like he's always been the starter.
