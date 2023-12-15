65°
Matthew Perry died from effects of drug ketamine, coroner says

11 minutes 9 seconds ago Friday, December 15 2023 Dec 15, 2023 December 15, 2023 3:53 PM December 15, 2023 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Matthew Perry died from the acute effects of the anesthetic ketamine, according to the results of an autopsy on the 54-year-old “Friends” actor released Friday.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner said in the autopsy report that Perry also drowned in “the heated end of pool,” but that it was a secondary factor in his Oct. 28 death, deemed an accident.

The report says coronary artery disease and buprenorphine, which is used to treat opioid use disorder, also contributed.

Perry was declared dead after being found unresponsive at his home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Investigators performed an autopsy the following day.

