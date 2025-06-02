Matthew Morris denied change in venue in case involving scammed flood victims

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A contractor charged with more than 100 counts of fraud across three different parishes was back in court Thursday.

Matthew Morris, owner of Complete Construction Contractors in Baton Rouge, has been denied a change in venue for his case. Morris argued the motion at a hearing Thursday afternoon, saying that local news coverage of his case would make for an unfair trial, however the judge denied his request.

Morris is now representing himself.

Morris also argued two other motions: a request to be moved to a Livingston Parish prison and a request for reduced bond. The contractor broke down in tears as he told the judge about alleged threats being made to him at Jackson Parish Correctional in Jonesboro. Despite Morris' pleas, the judge again denied his request.

The judge said she would decide the bond motion on Nov. 6.

The prosecutor for Morris' case, who became visibly frustrated during the two-hour hearing, asked the judge for permission to use Morris' other crimes in his prosecution. The judge said she would also decide that motion on Nov. 6.

Morris is facing charges in East Baton Rouge, Ascension and Livingston Parishes.