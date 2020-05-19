Latest Weather Blog
Mattel creates action figures to celebrate real-life heroes, donates to relief efforts
EL SEGUNDO, California — A company known for creating children's toys is honoring the sacrifice of medical personnel and first responders amid the coronavirus pandemic by creating a new series of action figures and donating funds to COVID-relief efforts.
On Tuesday Mattel announced the expansion of #ThankYouHeroes, a collection of toys designed to honor real-life heroes who've helped to keep communities up and running throughout the health crisis.
All net proceeds from the expanded collection will go to #FirstRespondersFirst, which is an initiative created to support first responder healthcare workers as they serve on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to this, last week Barbie announced the brand will donate a doll (up to 30,000 dolls) for each eligible career doll that was sold from May 14, 2020 – May 17, 2020 to the First Responders Children’s Foundation, benefiting the children of first responders.
Mattel's new toys join the Fisher-Price #ThankYouHeroes assortment of 16 different action figures featuring a selection of doctors, nurses, EMTs and delivery drivers, as well as a special five-character Little People set comprised of a doctor, nurse, EMT, delivery driver and grocery store worker.
The new #ThankYouHeroes items will be available for pre-order starting today through May 31, 2020, at http://MattelPlayroom.com/ThankYouHeroes.
Matchbox and Mega Construx products retail for $20, with $15 from each sale being donated to #FirstRespondersFirst, and the UNO product retails for $10, with $8 from each sale being donated to #FirstRespondersFirst.
Items are expected to ship to consumers by December 31, 2020.
Click here for more information on Mattel.
