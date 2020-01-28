Mattel champions diversity with introduction of two new Barbie dolls

Dolls from Mattel's Fashionista's line of Barbie dolls Photo: CNN

Mattel, the company that makes Barbie, is taking steps to make its dolls more diverse and relatable.

According to CNN, Mattel issued a statement that the brand wants to showcase "a multi-dimensional view of beauty and fashion" through new additions to its Barbie Fashionista's line.

The company is introducing a Barbie with vitiligo, which causes patches of skin to lose their pigment and a doll with no hair.

Last year, a doll with a prosthetic leg and another with a wheelchair joined the Fashionista's line.

Mattel has incorporated more diversity in its Barbie range by offering dolls with different skin shades, eye colors, hairstyles and clothing since 2015.