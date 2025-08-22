Latest Weather Blog
'Matt's Dinner' fundraiser raising awareness for mental health among college students
BATON ROUGE — The Golden Band cranked out a few practice runs before Matt's Dinner this evening.
Alice and Gerald Bahlinger started this fundraiser to advocate for mental health awareness among college students.
They organized the event in memory of their son Matthew who struggled with his own mental health.
"We want people to release the stigma of mental health services and for everybody to get the help they need," the Bahlingers said.
The Bahlingers told WBRZ they want to help other students in need.
"Mental health can be a big thing in college, juggling practice, class, school, grades, all the things. It can get tough at times but in stressing the importance of having a community backing you and never being alone in a space like this is super important."
The Bahlingers say the donations help fund services for students in need.
