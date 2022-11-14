Matt Moscona's 'After Further Review' now on broadcast TV: WBTR weekdays 3p-6p

BATON ROUGE – Matt Moscona’s wildly popular afternoon radio show is coming to broadcast TV.

After Further Review will air on WBTR TV, Cox channel 19, rev channel 144 and over-the-air with an antenna on channel 36.1. WBTR is locally owned, operated and programmed by WBRZ. Moscona’s radio show will remain on its audio home of 104.5 ESPN.

Moscona also joins WBRZ Sports Director Michael Cauble for a special broadcast every Tuesday during college football at 6:30 p.m. on WBRZ Plus.

104.5 ESPN is owned by Guaranty Media which also operates 100.7 The Tiger, Eagle 98.1 and Talk 107.3. All four stations partner with WBRZ for news, weather and traffic coverage on the radio.

Matt Moscona’s After Further Review will be heard on the radio and seen on WBTR weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.