Matt McMahon speaks ahead of LSU men's basketball home matchup against Tennessee
BATON ROUGE- LSU men's basketball head coach Matt McMahon discusses the Tigers home loss to Florida and the opportunity to play the Tennessee Volunteers on Tuesday night in the PMAC.
